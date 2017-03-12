Land Rover Defender 110

Village Nr Worcester £25,000 25000.00GBP
Village Nr Worcester, Worcestershire
'59' Plate Landrover Defender 110 xs Station Wagon, green, 2 owners, never been off road. Full service history. £25000 Ono. Tel. 07581 878095.
Heated front and rear screens and heated front leather seats.
