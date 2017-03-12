loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Defender 110

Get an Insurance Quote

Village Nr Worcester £25,000 25000.00GBP

Village Nr Worcester, Worcestershire

To get an insurance quote on this car call:
01707622736 01707622736
£25,000
Graham Webb
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

'59' Plate Landrover Defender 110 xs Station Wagon, green, 2 owners, never been off road. Full service history. £25000 Ono. Tel. 07581 878095.

Accessories

Heated front and rear screens and heated front leather seats.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8892
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Colour
    Green
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2009
  • Mileage
    25000 mi
  • MOT expiry
    Feb 2018
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Graham Webb
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 110 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on