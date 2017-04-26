car description

Land Rover Defender 110 camper conversion. Professionally converted, insulated and carpet lined, fitted with a sink and twin burner hob which slides out side the vehicle to allow cooking under the large pull out awning, a gas locker accessed from outsidehouses a 907 camping gaz canister. The interior seating quickly converts to a bed capable of sleeping two people, there is ample storage space provided by the interior base and overhead lockers. There is a 12 volt and mains electrical system fully fitted with a split charge system to supply the extra leisure battery fitted, combined with a pure sine wave 2000 watt inverter you have all the power you need for a trip away. In the cab area it has high backed leather heated seats fitted and also a waeco fridge between the seats. The exterior has had the wheel arches, rear ladder, bumper, roof, roof rack and front grille painted in a contrasting colour, the front bumper also has the addition of a 12000i winch system, 2 external led lamps give plenty of outside illumination, new tyres are fitted all round. Telephone 01235 768771 (9.00-17.00)