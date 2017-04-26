loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 110

Wantage £39,500 39500.00GBP

Wantage, Oxfordshire

£39,500
Donald Fowler
car description

Land Rover Defender 110 camper conversion. Professionally converted, insulated and carpet lined, fitted with a sink and twin burner hob which slides out side the vehicle to allow cooking under the large pull out awning, a gas locker accessed from outsidehouses a 907 camping gaz canister. The interior seating quickly converts to a bed capable of sleeping two people, there is ample storage space provided by the interior base and overhead lockers. There is a 12 volt and mains electrical system fully fitted with a split charge system to supply the extra leisure battery fitted, combined with a pure sine wave 2000 watt inverter you have all the power you need for a trip away. In the cab area it has high backed leather heated seats fitted and also a waeco fridge between the seats. The exterior has had the wheel arches, rear ladder, bumper, roof, roof rack and front grille painted in a contrasting colour, the front bumper also has the addition of a 12000i winch system, 2 external led lamps give plenty of outside illumination, new tyres are fitted all round. Telephone 01235 768771 (9.00-17.00)

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9645
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Colour
    Green
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2011
  • Mileage
    43873 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Dec 2011
  • MOT expiry
    Dec 2017
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.2
  • Transmission
    72
Donald Fowler
