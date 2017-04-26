Wantage £39,500 39500.00GBP
Wantage, Oxfordshire
Land Rover Defender 110 camper conversion. Professionally converted, insulated and carpet lined, fitted with a sink and twin burner hob which slides out side the vehicle to allow cooking under the large pull out awning, a gas locker accessed from outsidehouses a 907 camping gaz canister. The interior seating quickly converts to a bed capable of sleeping two people, there is ample storage space provided by the interior base and overhead lockers. There is a 12 volt and mains electrical system fully fitted with a split charge system to supply the extra leisure battery fitted, combined with a pure sine wave 2000 watt inverter you have all the power you need for a trip away. In the cab area it has high backed leather heated seats fitted and also a waeco fridge between the seats. The exterior has had the wheel arches, rear ladder, bumper, roof, roof rack and front grille painted in a contrasting colour, the front bumper also has the addition of a 12000i winch system, 2 external led lamps give plenty of outside illumination, new tyres are fitted all round. Telephone 01235 768771 (9.00-17.00)
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Do you sometimes guess how close your...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...
His road tests, which aired in Cleveland d...