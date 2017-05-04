£54,990 54990.00GBP
107 Keymer Road
BN6 8QL, West Sussex
United Kingdom
Land Rover Special Vehicles, Front Winch, Tow Pack, Snorkel, Locking Gun Case, Roof Mounted Beacons, Sunseeker Steering Wheel, Rear Tonneau Cover, All Round LED Lighting, Half Leather, Heated Seats, Anti-Theft System, Side Steps, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Electric Front Windows, Metallic Paintwork, Tailgate, 4x4 2006 Land Rover Defender 110 TD5 XS Double Cab Pickup Automatic. Only 52.000 Miles. Finished in Corris Grey Metallic, with Black Half Leather Interior, Fitted with Alloy Wheels and Goodrich All Terrain Tyres. A very special Defender XS, upgraded to Automatic, has a Snorkel, Locking Gun Case, LED Lighting, Roof Mounted Beacons, Side Steps, Winch, Heated Seats and Bespoke Tonneau Cover. The Sunseeker Steering Wheel alone cost £2.500.00. No ordinary Defender and looks sensational.
