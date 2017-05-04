loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 110

£54,990 54990.00GBP

107 Keymer Road
BN6 8QL, West Sussex
United Kingdom

£54,990
car description

Land Rover Special Vehicles, Front Winch, Tow Pack, Snorkel, Locking Gun Case, Roof Mounted Beacons, Sunseeker Steering Wheel, Rear Tonneau Cover, All Round LED Lighting, Half Leather, Heated Seats, Anti-Theft System, Side Steps, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Electric Front Windows, Metallic Paintwork, Tailgate, 4x4 2006 Land Rover Defender 110 TD5 XS Double Cab Pickup Automatic. Only 52.000 Miles. Finished in Corris Grey Metallic, with Black Half Leather Interior, Fitted with Alloy Wheels and Goodrich All Terrain Tyres. A very special Defender XS, upgraded to Automatic, has a Snorkel, Locking Gun Case, LED Lighting, Roof Mounted Beacons, Side Steps, Winch, Heated Seats and Bespoke Tonneau Cover. The Sunseeker Steering Wheel alone cost &pound;2.500.00. No ordinary Defender and looks sensational.

Accessories

Land Rover Special Vehicles, Front Winch, Tow Pack, Snorkel, Locking Gun Case, Roof Mounted Beacons, Sunseeker Steering Wheel, Rear Tonneau Cover, All Round LED Lighting, Half Leather, Heated Seats, Anti-Theft System, Side Steps, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Electric Front Windows, Metallic Paintwork, Tailgate, 4x4

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9774
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Mileage
    52000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2495
