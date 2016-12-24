loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Defender 110

Get an Insurance Quote

Westmont $149,800 (£122,432) 149800.00USD

Westmont, Illinois

$149,800 (£122,432)
Tasho Tasho
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Impeccable Condition, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Third Row Seat, Alpine Head Unit, Aux Input, CD/MP3 Player, 18” Black KAHN Wheels and Much More

Ultimo only offers the finest pre-owned vehicles at competitive prices based on condition. Low rate financing is always available with instant approval. We want your trade-in, no matter what. Nobody will give you more.

We are conveniently located minutes from O’Hare, Midway and other major transport hubs in the Chicagoland area. We offer free transportation from any of them. We assist with shipping nationwide. Every pre-owned vehicle we offer has passed a rigorous inspection**. For extra peace of mind independent inspections are welcome. We truly appreciate your business and the trust you place in us.

**To meet Ultimo standards, we set the bar a little higher. Every pre-owned vehicle is subject to an inspection. You’ll also receive multiple vehicle history reports so you’ll know your car’s history inside and out. In short we will do everything we can to get you that new car smell without the new car price.

WWW.ULTIMOMOTORSPORTS.COM

Accessories


Metallic Color ($1,600) 18” KAHN Wheels ($4,000) BF Goodrich Tires ($620) Shadow Bumper ($1,200) KBX Satin Black Grille ($890) LED Side Lamps ($1,050) Satin Black Chequerplate ($1,025) Running Boards ($960) KBX Wing Top Vents ($225) Roof Rack ($3,640) A-Bar w/Spots ($1,090) Leather Seats w/Diamond Stitching ($800) Elite front Row Seats ($900) Center Seats ($2,200) Load Area Tip Up Seats ($1,440) Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel ($500) Front Cubby Lock Box ($385) Floor Covering Carpet ($1,900) Black Alcantara Headliner ($4,800) Leather Door Cars ($3,800) Leather Gear Gaiter ($265) Alloy Gear Knobs ($240) Air Conditioning ($3,760) Rear NAS Steps ($1,800) Heated Seats ($960) Roof Rack Spot Lights ($1,280) Door Furniture ($720) LED Lighting Package ($1,700) LED Work Lamp ($500) Sunroof ($1,200) Chassis Protection ($640) Side Panel Sliding Window ($480) Sound System ($960) Spare Wheel ($640)

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7544
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    1465 mi
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Tasho Tasho
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 110 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on