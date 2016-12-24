Land Rover Defender 110

Westmont $149,800 (£122,432) 149800.00USD
Westmont, Illinois
Impeccable Condition, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Third Row Seat, Alpine Head Unit, Aux Input, CD/MP3 Player, 18” Black KAHN Wheels and Much More
Ultimo only offers the finest pre-owned vehicles at competitive prices based on condition. Low rate financing is always available with instant approval. We want your trade-in, no matter what. Nobody will give you more.
We are conveniently located minutes from O’Hare, Midway and other major transport hubs in the Chicagoland area. We offer free transportation from any of them. We assist with shipping nationwide. Every pre-owned vehicle we offer has passed a rigorous inspection**. For extra peace of mind independent inspections are welcome. We truly appreciate your business and the trust you place in us.
**To meet Ultimo standards, we set the bar a little higher. Every pre-owned vehicle is subject to an inspection. You’ll also receive multiple vehicle history reports so you’ll know your car’s history inside and out. In short we will do everything we can to get you that new car smell without the new car price.
WWW.ULTIMOMOTORSPORTS.COM
Metallic Color ($1,600) 18” KAHN Wheels ($4,000) BF Goodrich Tires ($620) Shadow Bumper ($1,200) KBX Satin Black Grille ($890) LED Side Lamps ($1,050) Satin Black Chequerplate ($1,025) Running Boards ($960) KBX Wing Top Vents ($225) Roof Rack ($3,640) A-Bar w/Spots ($1,090) Leather Seats w/Diamond Stitching ($800) Elite front Row Seats ($900) Center Seats ($2,200) Load Area Tip Up Seats ($1,440) Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel ($500) Front Cubby Lock Box ($385) Floor Covering Carpet ($1,900) Black Alcantara Headliner ($4,800) Leather Door Cars ($3,800) Leather Gear Gaiter ($265) Alloy Gear Knobs ($240) Air Conditioning ($3,760) Rear NAS Steps ($1,800) Heated Seats ($960) Roof Rack Spot Lights ($1,280) Door Furniture ($720) LED Lighting Package ($1,700) LED Work Lamp ($500) Sunroof ($1,200) Chassis Protection ($640) Side Panel Sliding Window ($480) Sound System ($960) Spare Wheel ($640)
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
People are stupid. Mention the countr...
PRICE: £228 MOBILE BENC...
PRICE: £19.99LAND ROVER WALLETF...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
The Christmas countdown is underway and th...
Like a lot of people who are new to owning...
"We used to spend our holidays caravanning...