Land Rover Defender 110

Defender 110 County Station Wagon in Chawton White with Techno cloth trim, 70,000 miles with full service history. MOT till November. Regretfully having to sell due to job change requiring significant motorway travel.

3 owners including myself and full service history until I took ownership 2 years ago. Since then I have done all the servicing myself and have a box file full of receipts covering all the parts and accessories I have fitted. All parts I have used are brand new and are either Genuine LR or quality OEM (no Britpart). The chassis is in fantastic condition, exterior has been waxoiled regularly and also treated internally with Dinitrol. I have spared no expense in maintaining or improving it.

£15,500 ono Tel 07764 769055