Land Rover Defender 110

Wigan £15,500 15500.00GBP
Wigan, Lancashire
Defender 110 County Station Wagon in Chawton White with Techno cloth trim, 70,000 miles with full service history. MOT till November. Regretfully having to sell due to job change requiring significant motorway travel.
3 owners including myself and full service history until I took ownership 2 years ago. Since then I have done all the servicing myself and have a box file full of receipts covering all the parts and accessories I have fitted. All parts I have used are brand new and are either Genuine LR or quality OEM (no Britpart). The chassis is in fantastic condition, exterior has been waxoiled regularly and also treated internally with Dinitrol. I have spared no expense in maintaining or improving it.
£15,500 ono Tel 07764 769055
Replaced Suspension springs with OEM springs
Replaced Suspension dampers with Koni Heavy Tracks
Replaced Suspension bushes with full Superpro kit and all related nuts and bolts
Full Nakatenega Stainless bolt and screw replacement
Replaced Rear sliding window runners with woolies trim replacements
Replaced External window seals on all four doors
Replaced Injector loom
Replaced Bearings, hub seals and ancillaries for all four corners
Replaced Battery with heavy duty variant
Accessories:
Snorkel
Bullbar
MCB 4x4 full roof rack and ladder
KC Hilites Driving Lamps
WIPAC Crystal headlights (have kept original headlamps if wanted to fit back in)
Boomslang headlight loom
Labcraft Scenelite rear LED worklamp
Bluesea Aux fusebox under passenger seat
Mountney leather steering wheel (have kept original wheel if wanted to fit back in)
Full length rock sliders with jacking points
Aluminium steering guard
Front diff guard
Wild bear rear diff guard
Kenwood head unit with DAB, USB and bluetooth handsfree
Mudstuff tunnel tray with USB and cigar lighter socket
Boost Alloys
General Grabber AT2 tyres
Genuine rear speakers in genuine surrounds (have kept original metal corner plates if wanted to fit back in)
Alive tuning EGR bypass kit (Have kept EGR if wanted to fit back in)
Mantec swingaway wheel carrier
