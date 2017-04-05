Land Rover Defender 110

Woodbridge £7,500 7500.00GBP
Woodbridge, Suffolk
Defender 110 300tdi CSW low mileage and in good condition for age new turbo fitted in last couple of years serviced by Landypart in Woodbridge for last few years. Only two owners since new not off roaded by me . Minor bodywork damage to both rear corners which can be seen in the photos
