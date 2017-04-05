loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 110

Woodbridge £7,500

Woodbridge, Suffolk

£7,500
Nick Blaken
car description

Defender 110 300tdi CSW low mileage and in good condition for age new turbo fitted in last couple of years serviced by Landypart in Woodbridge for last few years. Only two owners since new not off roaded by me . Minor bodywork damage to both rear corners which can be seen in the photos

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9313
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Colour
    Green
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1996
  • Mileage
    93000 mi
  • MOT expiry
    Sep 2017
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
