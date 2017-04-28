LAND ROVER DEFENDER 110 LE STATION WAGON - FULL LEATHER - 7 SEATS

car description

Features For more info on this vehicle call our showroom on 01825 841148 Bespoke Leather Interior (Ruskin), Alpine Double Din Stereo - 2 tone paint, Half Black, Half green both metallic, ADV 18 inch wheels with BF Goodrich All Terrain Tyres ,Old Man Emu Shocks & Steering Damper, TMD front & Rear anti roll bars, Black Grilles, wing top vents, & Side vent, Xenon Headlights, LED additional Lighting, Panoramic Glass, TMD Single arm Spare wheel carrier, TMD cross member plate, Nas Rear Step, TMD gloss black mirrors, TMD Black chequer plate to, wings, sills & corners, Heated Front Screen, Heated Front Seats, Electric Front Windows. Interior Full Ruskin Antique destressed Nappa Leather interior to all 7 seats, Dashboard & Cubby box. Lamb's wool seat backs & cubby box interior, Alpine double din with Gloss Black Fascia, Alpine R type speakers, Momo Trek R with slimline boss, Suspension Lowered by 2 inches. Vehicle supplied with:- 12 Months Warranty - 12 Months Mot & a Full Service Every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the above information but errors may occur. Please check with a salesperson.