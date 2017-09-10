loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DEFENDER 110 TD HERITAGE STATION WAGON 2015

Bath £48,292 48292.00GBP

Monkton Combe Garage, Warminster Road, Bath
Bath, BA2 7HY, Somerset
United Kingdom

£48,292
car description

2015 65;;Grassmere Green with Beige Cloth - One of only 400 Heritage final edition models, Long wheel-base, Heated Seats, Electric windows, Immobiliser, PAS, Remote central locking, 7 Seats. Two Owners with delivery mileage.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15791
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    10/09/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Colour
    Green
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    460 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.198
  • Engine Model
    TD HERITAGE STATION WAGON
