LAND ROVER DEFENDER 110 TD HERITAGE STATION WAGON 2015

Bath £48,292 48292.00GBP
Monkton Combe Garage, Warminster Road, Bath
Bath, BA2 7HY, Somerset
United Kingdom
2015 65;;Grassmere Green with Beige Cloth - One of only 400 Heritage final edition models, Long wheel-base, Heated Seats, Electric windows, Immobiliser, PAS, Remote central locking, 7 Seats. Two Owners with delivery mileage.
