LAND ROVER DEFENDER 110 TD XS ICON EDITION 2013

car description

We are very pleased to offer this stunning and rare 2013 Defender 110 XS Utility - ICON EDITION (Fast Road spec) - More pictures to follow;Stunning Orkney Grey bodywork complimented with a gloss black roof and wheel arches.;This 110 XS Utility was taken from new and sent to the team at Nene Overland, one of the best know Defender enhancement companies in the UK... they added a huge amount of additional spec to this already range topping model from their ICON range.. Then the owner decided it needed more power and sent it in for the best engine enhancement package available (ALIVE TUNING) resulting in the following awesome spec..... having now spent over GBP 17000 in extras!;;Alive Tunings Stage 4 tune package, 185bhp and 550 NM Torque! – half’s the 0-60 time!;EVO II LED Headlights with DLR – latest version;Safari Raised air intake;LED light package – External ;Momo steering wheel and boss;Extreme bumper (Santorini Black) with LED spot lights;Steering guard (Santorini Black);Suspension upgrade package – Fox Racing Shocks and anti-roll bar package;SlickShift gear linkage;Recaro heated seats;Full sound proofing and full carpeting pack – including under bonnet;nas rear step and back plate (Santorini Black);Black Euro spec tow ball and Pin;Black chequer plate to sills and wing tops;Alpine dab cd/radio with b/tooth and ipod connectivity;Hi Fi speaker upgrade with focal speakers x 4 and 1 Alpine Sub;5 x 18" I Manta alloy wheels and 33” All Terrain Tyres;Leather trim to dash tops and grab handle;Padded and leather trimmed cubby box lid;Reverse park sensors;Swing away wheel carrier;Black Edition Side Steps;Window film tint;SVX alloy gear knobs;Colour coded mirrors (Orkney);Colour code dash centre and cappings;Rubber mats footwell;Rubber mat boot;LRX Intake Grill;LRX Front Grill;LRX Side Grill;Icon Logo’s;Full Land Rover Service History..;This Particular Defender represents fantastic value for money given the spec, you will see other companies advertising the same spec or less spec vehicle for well over GBP 50k!