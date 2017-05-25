LAND ROVER DEFENDER 110 TD XS STATION WAGON 2012

Reading £24,995 24995.00GBP
2A Priory Court,, Beech Hill,, Reading
Reading, RG7 2BJ, Berkshire
United Kingdom
VAT qualifying, price of GBP 29,995 includes VAT. Heated seats, air con, heated front screen, part leather interior, remote central locking alarm and immobiliser, electric windows, Black Part leather interior, Four wheel-drive, 7 seats, Silver, fantastic condition with no damage or scratches. View by Appointment please get in touch, credit and debit cards accepted, finance available, HPI clear,
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...