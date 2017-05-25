loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DEFENDER 110 TD XS STATION WAGON 2012

Reading £24,995 24995.00GBP

2A Priory Court,, Beech Hill,, Reading
Reading, RG7 2BJ, Berkshire
United Kingdom

£24,995
car description

VAT qualifying, price of GBP 29,995 includes VAT. Heated seats, air con, heated front screen, part leather interior, remote central locking alarm and immobiliser, electric windows, Black Part leather interior, Four wheel-drive, 7 seats, Silver, fantastic condition with no damage or scratches. View by Appointment please get in touch, credit and debit cards accepted, finance available, HPI clear,

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    10120
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    25/05/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    26500 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.198
  • Engine Model
    TD XS STATION WAGON
