loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DEFENDER 110 TD XS STATION WAGON 2015

Get an Insurance Quote

Reading £36,995 36995.00GBP

2A Priory Court,, Beech Hill,, Reading
Reading, RG7 2BJ, Berkshire
United Kingdom

£36,995
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

One of the last Defenders to roll off the production line, in XS spec. Heated part leather seats, heated front windscreen, air conditioning, remote central locking, alarm and immobiliser, electric windows, power steering, Land Rover service. This vehicle was a Land Rover management vehicle known personally to the owners of RJ Prestige Cars and was bought by the same manager who had it as his company car. He is sad to see it go but a change of needs necessitates a sale. Same driver from new.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    11123
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    02/06/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    9000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.198
  • Engine Model
    TD XS STATION WAGON
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 110 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on