LAND ROVER DEFENDER 110 TD XS STATION WAGON 2015

car description

One of the last Defenders to roll off the production line, in XS spec. Heated part leather seats, heated front windscreen, air conditioning, remote central locking, alarm and immobiliser, electric windows, power steering, Land Rover service. This vehicle was a Land Rover management vehicle known personally to the owners of RJ Prestige Cars and was bought by the same manager who had it as his company car. He is sad to see it go but a change of needs necessitates a sale. Same driver from new.