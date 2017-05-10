LAND ROVER DEFENDER 110 TD XS STATION WAGON, 7 SEATS, LOW MILEAGE, TOW BAR, 2011

£27,970 27970.00GBP
Bull Lane Garage, , Bull Lane, Acton
CO10 0BE,
United Kingdom
CAVENDISH UK CAR SALES ARE PLEASED TO HAVE THIS 7 SEAT LAND ROVER DEFENDER 110 XS STATION WAGON, IT COMES WITH SERVICE HISTORY, LOADS OF RECEIPTS, JUST FULLY SERVICED AND MOT'D, TOWBAR, Upgrades - TOWBAR, METALLIC PAINT, HALF LEATHER, Tow Ball, Drop plates and electrics, Next MOT due 08/05/2018, Last serviced on 08/05/2017, Service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Part leather interior - Excellent Condition, Standard Features - 3x3 point rear seat belts, Air conditioning, Airbags, Alarm, Alloy wheels, CD Player, Central locking, Electric windows, Electric door mirrors, Heated seats, Radio, Power steering, Immobiliser, Remote central locking. 7 seats, Indus Silver Metallic, ALL CARS HPI CLEAR, CARS COME WARRANTED UP TO 2 YEARS, LOW FINANCE AVAILABLE ON ALL OUR CARS, EVEN WITHOUT PERFECT CREDIT HISTORY, VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY FOR A PERSONAL SERVICE, 7 DAYS A WEEK!, ALL CARS COME WITH AN RAC WARRANTY AND RAC BREAK DOWN COVER, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, GBP 27,970
