LAND ROVER DEFENDER 110 TD XS STATION WAGON, 7 SEATS, LOW MILEAGE, TOW BAR, 2011

CAVENDISH UK CAR SALES ARE PLEASED TO HAVE THIS 7 SEAT LAND ROVER DEFENDER 110 XS STATION WAGON, IT COMES WITH SERVICE HISTORY, LOADS OF RECEIPTS, JUST FULLY SERVICED AND MOT'D, TOWBAR, Upgrades - TOWBAR, METALLIC PAINT, HALF LEATHER, Tow Ball, Drop plates and electrics, Next MOT due 08/05/2018, Last serviced on 08/05/2017, Service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Part leather interior - Excellent Condition, Standard Features - 3x3 point rear seat belts, Air conditioning, Airbags, Alarm, Alloy wheels, CD Player, Central locking, Electric windows, Electric door mirrors, Heated seats, Radio, Power steering, Immobiliser, Remote central locking. 7 seats, Indus Silver Metallic, ALL CARS HPI CLEAR, CARS COME WARRANTED UP TO 2 YEARS, LOW FINANCE AVAILABLE ON ALL OUR CARS, EVEN WITHOUT PERFECT CREDIT HISTORY, VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY FOR A PERSONAL SERVICE, 7 DAYS A WEEK!, ALL CARS COME WITH AN RAC WARRANTY AND RAC BREAK DOWN COVER, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, GBP 27,970

  • Ad ID
    9870
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    10/05/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    44000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.198
  • Engine Model
    TD XS STATION WAGON, 7 SEATS, LOW MILEAGE, TOW BAR,
