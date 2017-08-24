£25,950 25950.00GBP
United Kingdom
Body: Estate Transmission: Manual Mileage: 35,000 Fuel Type: Diesel Registered: 2012 (12) Doors: 5 Engine Size: 2.2 Finished in: SANTORINI BLACK METALLIC WITH BLACK INTERIOR 16" alloys Seven Seats
land-rover defender 110 td xs station-wagon no vat black alloy-wheels diesel manual metallic 2012 estate 4wd british
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...