loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Defender 110 TD XS STATION WAGON NO VAT!

Get an Insurance Quote

£25,950 25950.00GBP


United Kingdom

£25,950
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Body: Estate Transmission: Manual Mileage: 35,000 Fuel Type: Diesel Registered: 2012 (12) Doors: 5 Engine Size: 2.2 Finished in: SANTORINI BLACK METALLIC WITH BLACK INTERIOR 16" alloys Seven Seats

Accessories

land-rover defender 110 td xs station-wagon no vat black alloy-wheels diesel manual metallic 2012 estate 4wd british

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15535
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    35000 mi
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 110 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on