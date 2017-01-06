loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DEFENDER 110 TD XS UTILITY WAGON 2011

Southampton £19,995 19995.00GBP

Seddul Bahr Industrial Estate , Allington Lane , West End , Southampton
Southampton, SO30 3HP, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£19,995
car description

heated seats(half leather);heated front and rear windows;side steps;alloy wheels;6 speed gearbox;cubby box;superb condition throughout finished in stornaway grey with santorini black roof and arches;real headturner private plate available separately;

Accessories

4 x 4 ABS Air Con Alarm Bluetooth Crew Cab Electric Windows Heated Windscreen Immobilizer Kick Out Step Metallic Paint P A S Radio CD Player Remote Central Locking Tinted Windows Tow Bar

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7619
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    06/01/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Vehicle sub type
    VAN
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    79000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.402
  • Engine Model
    110 TD XS UTILITY WAGON
