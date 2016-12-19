High Peak £6,995 6995.00GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
5 Speed Manual, 2 Owners From New, 5 Seater, Grey Denim Vinyl Seats, CD Player, Ifor Williams Rear Canopy, Alloy Chequerplate Kit, Power Steering, Front and Rear Flaps, Towbar. Supplied with MOT Test Until December 2017 and 3 Months Warranty. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)
land-rover defender 110 td5 double-cab pickup blue 5-speed alloy-wheels manual power-steering warranty 2001 4wd british
