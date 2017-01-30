High Peak £23,995 23995.00GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
6 Speed Manual, Seven Seater, Full Landrover/Hallam Bros Service History, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Screen, Centre Cubbybox, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking/Alarm with Both Fobs, Alloy Wheels with Continental Cross Contact Tyres, Full Alloy Chequerplate Kit, Brunel Grey Grille and Headlamp Surrounds, XS Style Sidesteps, Rear Entry Step, Body Coloured Roof and Wheelarches, CD Player, Towbar. Stunning Condition, Unmarked Throughout. Supplied Recently Serviced, with 12 Months MOT, and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)
land-rover defender 110 tdci county station-wagon green 6-speed alloy-wheels cloth heated-seats manual warranty 2010 diesel estate 4wd british
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
There are certain things in life that...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...
Land Rovers and sand go together like buck...