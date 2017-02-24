loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DEFENDER 110 TDCI COUNTY STATION WAGON

High Peak £23,995 23995.00GBP

High Peak, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

£23,995
car description

6 Speed Manual, Seven Seater, Full Landrover/Hallam Bros Service History, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Screen, Centre Cubbybox, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking/Alarm with Both Fobs, Alloy Wheels with Continental Cross Contact Tyres, Full Alloy Chequerplate Kit, Brunel Grey Grille and Headlamp Surrounds, XS Style Sidesteps, Rear Entry Step, Body Coloured Roof and Wheelarches, CD Player, Towbar. Stunning Condition, Unmarked Throughout. Supplied Recently Serviced, with 12 Months MOT, and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8577
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    42000 mi
Land Rover Defender 110 for sale

