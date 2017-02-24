High Peak £17,750 17750.00GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
6 Speed Manual, Full Service History, 5 Seater, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Screen, Centre Cubbybox, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking/Alarm with Both Fobs, Alloy Wheels with General Grabber AT Tyres, Rear Entry Step, Body Coloured Roof and Wheelarches, CD Player, Towbar. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT, and 3 Months Warranty. Price is Plus VAT. Road Tax Costs £230/Year. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)
land-rover defender 110 tdci county utility wagon green 6-speed alloy-wheels cloth fsh heated-seats manual warranty 2009 diesel 4wd british
