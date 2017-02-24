loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DEFENDER 110 TDCI COUNTY UTILITY WAGON

High Peak £17,750 17750.00GBP

High Peak, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

£17,750
6 Speed Manual, Full Service History, 5 Seater, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Screen, Centre Cubbybox, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking/Alarm with Both Fobs, Alloy Wheels with General Grabber AT Tyres, Rear Entry Step, Body Coloured Roof and Wheelarches, CD Player, Towbar. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT, and 3 Months Warranty. Price is Plus VAT. Road Tax Costs £230/Year. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8594
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Year
    2009
  • Mileage
    87000 mi
