LAND ROVER DEFENDER 110 TDCI DOUBLE CAB PICK UP

High Peak POA 0GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
6 Speed Manual, 5 Seater, Santorini Black Roof and Wheels, with New General Grabber MT Tyres, Gloss Black KBX Grille and Air Intake Kit, Gloss Black Wheelarches, Rear Black Soft Top, Black Wingtop Protectors, LED Light Bumper with Crystal Headlamps and Clear Lenses, Grey Twill Vinyl Seats with Black Carpet Set, CD Player, Power Steering, Stainless Steel Body Fixings, Rear Loadspace Mat, Towbar. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, st 1932)
land-rover defender 110 tdci double-cab pickup green 6-speed manual power-steering warranty 2007 diesel 4wd british
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
There are certain things in life that...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...
Land Rovers and sand go together like buck...