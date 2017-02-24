loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DEFENDER 110 TDCI DOUBLE CAB PICK UP

High Peak POA 0GBP

High Peak, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

POA
6 Speed Manual, 5 Seater, Santorini Black Roof and Wheels, with New General Grabber MT Tyres, Gloss Black KBX Grille and Air Intake Kit, Gloss Black Wheelarches, Rear Black Soft Top, Black Wingtop Protectors, LED Light Bumper with Crystal Headlamps and Clear Lenses, Grey Twill Vinyl Seats with Black Carpet Set, CD Player, Power Steering, Stainless Steel Body Fixings, Rear Loadspace Mat, Towbar. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, st 1932)

land-rover defender 110 tdci double-cab pickup green 6-speed manual power-steering warranty 2007 diesel 4wd british

  • Ad ID
    8590
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Year
    2007
  • Mileage
    71000 mi
