LAND ROVER DEFENDER 110 TDCI XS DOUBLE CAB PICK UP

car description

6 Speed Manual, One Owner From New with Full Landrover Service History, 5 Seater, Black Half Leather Interior, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Heated Front Screen, Rear Reverse Camera, Warn 10,000lbs Electric Winch with Plasma Rope, Patriot Alloy Roofrack Mounted with 6 LED Driving Lamps, Upgraded Headlamps, Santorini Black Roof, Gloss Black Sawtooth Alloy Wheels with New BF Goodrich MT Tyres, Momo Steering Wheel, Alpine CD Player with Bluetooth System, Black Chequerplate Wingtop and Bonnet Protectors, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking/Alarm, LED Light Kit, FF Heavy Duty Rock Slider Sills, Centre Cubbybox, ABS and Traction Control, NAS Rear Step and Towbar. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Road Tax Costs £230/Year. Stunning, Top Spec Vehicle in Fantastic Condition. www.hallambros.co.uk Over 20 Immaculate Defenders in Stock. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. (Family Firm, Est 1932)