Land Rover Defender 110 TRUCK CAB 2.25 D

1983 Land Rover 110Truck Cab 2.25 Diesel In brown Power steering 3 Seats Barn find Been stored in a barn for 12 years Old MOTs go back 1989 - 1996 Superb bulk head Wants back half chassis front half solid and ok Original chassis number to be seen Wants 2 front outer wings Rest of body is very good and never had any paint work Put a new battery on and started first go, runs well Very good foot wells and seat box, doors and back wings are lovely for age Only 2 owners Last owner acquired vehicle in 1991 Rare to find a 1983 pick up in this condition and worth good money when refurbished Cosmetic repair USA Export £4000.00 TRADE SALE

