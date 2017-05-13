loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER Defender 110 Utility XS

Overseal £31,950 31950.00GBP

Overseal, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

car description

Satellite Navigation
Bluetooth
Full Leather Pack
Air Conditioning
CD player
iPod Connection
Black Contrast Roof
Black Pack Including Gloss Black Boost Alloys
Side Steps
Alcantara Headlining
2015 Model
Full Service History
UK Supplied
As New
Dealer/Manufacturer Warranty
Delivery Available
Financing Available
land-rover defender 110 utility xs white alcantara alloy-wheels air-con bluetooth fsh ipod sat-nav side-steps warranty 2014 hands-free mp3 4wd british

  • Ad ID
    9956
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    27000 mi
