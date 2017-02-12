Land Rover Defender 110 XS 110 Station Wagon TDCi [2.2]

Harrogate £26,495 26495.00GBP
Harrogate,
North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Corris Grey Metallic With Half Black Leather Heated Seats. Air conditioning,Fire and Ice Side Steps Boost Alloys, Central Locking ,Electric Windows , One Owner With 2 Keys and a full service History ,C D Player , A B S Brakes ,Fantastic Condition Classic Marques have been in Harrogate for over 20 years supplying quality handpicked cars, expertly sourced through our buying department, who have over 100 years experience between them. We do not generate automatic car valuations or finance quotes which you may receive from third party advertising companies imposed on you whilst viewing our cars. Above or below market values automatically produced by these sites do not reflect specifications and condition and will substantially affect prices quoted from these automated sites. We will only discuss part exchange prices and finance once we have spoken to you and have all the facts required to professionally value your car. We are open seven days a week and accept both debit and credit cards. Warranty and MOT’s are included as standard on all vehicles. We also offer a nationwide delivery service, or can arrange shipping to anywhere in the world. Please contact us directly for part exchange,
land-rover defender 110 xs station-wagon tdci 2200cc grey 1-owner alloy-wheels air-con black-leather fsh heated-seats metallic side-steps warranty 2012 diesel estate leather black-interior 4wd british dark-interior
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
There are certain things in life that...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...
Land Rovers and sand go together like buck...