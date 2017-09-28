LAND ROVER DEFENDER 110 XS 2.2 - 7 SEATS - LOADS OF UPGRADES

St. Albans £36,995 36995.00GBP
St. Albans,
Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
This very unique, highly customized Defender comes in Corris Grey with black half leather seats. Long list of upgrades include Reversing Camera, Alpine CD/USB unit with bluetooth phone connectivity, upgraded speakers with active Subwoofer, Dash Camera, LED Headlights, Day Time Running LED lights, KBX Front Grill, KBX wing tops and side vents, MOMO Steering Wheel, Alive Tuning gages fascia upgrade, 3rd genuine Land Rover seat row, Steel Roof Rack with ladder, 16 inch black alloy wheels with BF Goodrich All-Terrain tyres, Snorkel - see more details below.
land-rover defender 110 xs 2200cc 7-seater loads upgrades grey alloy-wheels bluetooth half-leather snorkel 2013 hands-free leather 4wd british
