Land Rover Defender 110 XS 6.2 V8 Chelsea Wide Track

Leeds £99,995 99995.00GBP
Leeds,
North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Air Conditioning
Audio System Single Slot CD & Radio MP3/AUX & Bluetooth
Driver & Front Passenger Sun Visors
Electronic Traction Control (ETC)
Manual Dipping Interior Rear View Mirror
Rear Door Stowage Net
Remote Central Locking
Sliding Side Window
Windscreen Wash/Wipe System (Intermittent Function)
All Wheel Drive
Cold Climate Pack & Heated Front Screen
Dual Range Six Speed Transmission
Front Centre Console Storage Compartment
Perimetric & Volumetric Sensing Alarm with Immobilisation
Rear Folding Step
Rubber Floor Trim
Standard Duty Suspension
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Diesel Particulate Filter
Electric Front Windows
Heated Front Seats
Power Assisted Steering
Rear Wash Wiper
Side Runners
Two Cupholders
Bonnet Vents in Matte Black
Roof in Satin Black
Rear Mud Flaps in Toughened Rubber - Pair
Fog Lamps
Extended Wheel Arches in Satin BlacK
Defender Boot Sill Plate
Crystal LED Rear Stop Light
Crystal LED Rear Indicator Light
Crystal Clear LED Indicator Light
Crystal Clear LED Front Side Light
Crosshair Military Headlights
Complete Colour Change - Our signature Cromax® paint finish
Chelsea Truck Company Spare Wheel Cover
land-rover defender 110 xs 6200cc v8 chelsea wide track bronze 6-speed abs alloy-wheels air-con bluetooth diesel heated-seats leather manual mp3 power-steering sat-nav traction-control 2011 hands-free 4wd british
