LAND ROVER DEFENDER 110 XS STATION WAGON 2007

Reading £21,995 21995.00GBP
2A Priory Court,, Beech Hill,, Reading
Reading, RG7 2BJ, Berkshire
United Kingdom
110 XS Station Wagon in excellent condition, Air conditioning, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Alarm, Electric Windows (Front), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Upholstery Cloth/Leather, Alloy wheels, Heated seats, Remote central locking, Power steering, Heated windscreen. 5 seats, Silver, View by Appointment please get in touch, credit and debit cards accepted, finance available, HPI clear
