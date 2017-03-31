loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DEFENDER 110 XS STATION WAGON 2007

Reading £19,995 19995.00GBP

2A Priory Court,, Beech Hill,, Reading
Reading, RG7 2BJ, Berkshire
United Kingdom

£19,995
car description

Heated seats, air conditioning, part leather interior,, Air-Conditioning, Tinted Glass. 5 seats, Blue, View by Appointment please get in touch, credit and debit cards accepted, finance available, HPI clear,

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9194
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    31/03/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    79000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.402
  • Engine Model
    110 XS STATION WAGON
