LAND ROVER DEFENDER 110 XS STATION WAGON 2009

Reading £21,995 21995.00GBP
2A Priory Court,, Beech Hill,, Reading
Reading, RG7 2BJ, Berkshire
United Kingdom
81,000 miles, air conditioning, electric windows, 16" boost alloy wheels, remote central locking alarm and immobiliser, part leather interior, full service history, excellent condition inside and out, power steering. 7 seats, Silver, View by Appointment please get in touch, credit and debit cards accepted, finance available, HPI clear.
