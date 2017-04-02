loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DEFENDER 110 XS STATION WAGON 2009

Reading £21,995 21995.00GBP

2A Priory Court,, Beech Hill,, Reading
Reading, RG7 2BJ, Berkshire
United Kingdom

£21,995
car description

81,000 miles, air conditioning, electric windows, 16" boost alloy wheels, remote central locking alarm and immobiliser, part leather interior, full service history, excellent condition inside and out, power steering. 7 seats, Silver, View by Appointment please get in touch, credit and debit cards accepted, finance available, HPI clear.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9251
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    02/04/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    80000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.402
  • Engine Model
    110 XS STATION WAGON
