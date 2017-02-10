loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Defender 110 XS Station Wagon TDCi [2.2] 7 seater

Get an Insurance Quote

Harrogate £28,950 28950.00GBP

Harrogate, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£28,950
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Santorini Black With Half Black Leather, 7 seater Fully Carpeted ,Air-conditioning , Heated seats, Heated Screens Tow Bar, SVX Alloys , ABS With Traction control, Extra Leisure Battery with integrated charging system, Mud flaps ,Rear Tints, Stering Guard, KBX Gills and front Grill, Bluetooth prep, Digital stereo system Fire and Ice side steps,Mantec Snorkel Classic Marques have been in Harrogate for over 20 years supplying quality handpicked cars, expertly sourced through our buying department, who have over 100 years experience between them. We do not generate automatic car valuations or finance quotes which you may receive from third party advertising companies imposed on you whilst viewing our cars. Above or below market values automatically produced by these sites do not reflect specifications and condition and will substantially affect prices quoted from these automated sites. We will only discuss part exchange prices and finance once we have spoken to you and have all the facts required to professionally value your car. We are open seven days a week and accept both debit and credit cards. Warranty and MOT’s are included as standard on all vehicles. We also offer a nationwide

Accessories

land-rover defender 110 xs station-wagon tdci 2200cc 7-seater black abs alloy-wheels air-con black-leather bluetooth heated-seats side-steps snorkel tow-bar traction-control warranty 2012 diesel hands-free estate leather black-interior 4wd british dark-interior

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8338
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    22400 mi
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 110 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on