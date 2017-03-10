Land Rover Defender 110 XS Station Wagon TDCi [2.2]

car description

Defender 110 xs in Montalcino red metallic with full black leather premium seats and ebony suede head lining, up grade alloys front and rear light guards, land rove snorkel, side steps and rear step,chequer plate to sills, land rover factory tinted windows, with full set of front middle and back land rover rubber over mats, heated seats, air conditioning, electric windows, traction control,sump guard,alpine radio c/d with blue tooth connectivity, heated front and rear screens, abs, tow pack, full land rover service history, both sets of keys and locking wheel nut, and the remainder of the manufacturers warranty. Classic Marques have been in Harrogate for over 20 years supplying quality handpicked cars, expertly sourced through our buying department, who have over 100 years experience between them. We do not generate automatic car valuations or finance quotes which you may receive from third party advertising companies imposed on you whilst viewing our cars. Above or below market values automatically produced by these sites do not reflect specifications and condition and will substantially affect prices quoted from these automated sites. We will only discuss part exchange prices and