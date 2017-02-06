Land Rover Defender 110 XS Utility Wagon TDCi [2.2]

car description

ORKNEY GREY METALLIC with BLACK HALF LEATHER SEATS, A beautiful privately owned defender utility 110, 5 seats with enclosed utility back Ideal for the family or work mates with secure space for luggage recreational equipment or tools. Equipped with roof bars snorkel side steps ready for your next adventure. For a little more comfort the Land Rover is fully carpeted has air conditioning, heated seats, electric windows, privacy glass and heated screens. the traction control, ABS, and high and low ratio gearbox will help you out of even the most difficult situation safely. This multi purpose vehicle is versatile, useful and low maintenance. With commercial rate £230 per year road tax makes the Defender an ideal next investment. Classic Marques have been in Harrogate for over 20 years supplying quality handpicked cars, expertly sourced through our buying department, who have over 100 years experience between them. We do not generate automatic car valuations or finance quotes which you may receive from third party advertising companies imposed on you whilst viewing our cars. Above or below market values automatically produced by these sites do not reflect specifications and condition an