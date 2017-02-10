loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Defender 110 XS Utility Wagon TDCi [2.2]

Get an Insurance Quote

Harrogate £25,140 25140.00GBP

Harrogate, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

To get an insurance quote on this car call:
01707622736 01707622736
£25,140
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

SANTORINI BLACK With Half Black Leather XS trim, A beautiful privately owned defender utility 110, 5 seats with enclosed utility back Ideal for the family or work mates with secure space for luggage recreational equipment or tools.The Defender is equiped with a SPARTA WARRIOR WINCH with winch bumper bar and bull bar ready for your next adventure. For a little more comfort the Land Rover is fully carpeted has air conditioning, heated seats, electric windows, privacy glass and heated screens.The 2.2 high torque turbo diesel engine, traction control, ABS, and high and low ratio gearbox will help you out of even the most difficult situation safely. This multi purpose vehicle is versatile, useful and low maintenance. With commercial rate £230 per year road tax makes the Defender an ideal next investment. PRICE INCLUDES VAT, £20950 + VAT £4190 = £25140 Classic Marques have been in Harrogate for over 20 years supplying quality handpicked cars, expertly sourced through our buying department, who have over 100 years experience between them. We do not generate automatic car valuations or finance quotes which you may receive from third party advertising companies imposed on you whilst viewing

Accessories

land-rover defender 110 xs utility wagon tdci 2200cc black abs air-con black-leather diesel heated-seats privacy-glass traction-control warranty 2012 leather black-interior 4wd british dark-interior

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8339
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    62440 mi
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 110 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on