Land Rover Defender 110 XS Utility Wagon TDCi [2.2]

Harrogate £29,950 29950.00GBP

Harrogate, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£29,950
AINTREE GREEN METALLIC WITH BLACK HALF LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, Land rover's versatile 110 utility vehicle , has 2 rows of half leather seats with a cavernous load area big enough for all your luggage, sports equipment, or tools all hidden away from view in a secure panel back. suited to work or a family utility ready for your next adventure. The famous defender 4x4 system incorporates high and low gearbox, along with the powerful high torque diesel engine and ABS brakes ,traction control will get you through the most testing environments as well as sitting comfortably with its 6 speed gearbox on long journeys. To add to the comfort of the Land Rover the XS version is fitted with heated seats , heated front and rear screens, Air conditioning an Alpine stereo CD fitted with Bluetooth phone preparation, fire and ice sidesteps and boost alloy wheels, The incredible towing capacity of the Defender makes it ideal for your Horse box, boat, or caravan with one of the most stable towing vehicles on the market due to its 4x4 capability and substantial build. Classic Marques have been in Harrogate for over 20 years supplying quality handpicked cars, expertly sourced through our buying department,

  • Ad ID
    8636
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    30480 mi
