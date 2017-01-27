Land Rover Defender 2.2 TDCI XS 110 Chelsea Wide Track

Leeds £53,995 53995.00GBP
Leeds,
North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Air Conditioning
Cold Climate Pack
Electronic Traction Control (ETC)
Heated Rear Screen Glass
Manual Adjustable Exterior Mirrors
Power Assisted Steering
Rear Wash Wiper
Side Runners
Windscreen Wash/Wipe System (Intermittent Function)
All Wheel Drive
Dual Range Six Speed Transmission
Front Centre Console Storage Compartment
Heated Screen
Manual Dipping Interior Rear View Mirror
Rear Door Stowage Net
Remote Central Locking
Sliding Side Window
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Electric Front Windows
Heated Front Seats
Locking Wheel Nuts
Perimetric Alarm with Engine Immobilisation
Rear Folding Step
Rubber Floor Trim
Two Cupholders
Front & Rear Wide Wings with Integrated Vents & Bolt Apertures
X-Lander Front Grille
Mondial Alloy Wheels - 9x20" in Volcanic Black
Shadow Chrome Headlamps
275x55x20" Tyres - Set of 4
Satellite Navigation System
Rear Mud Flaps in Toughened Rubber - Pair
Front Sports GTB Seats in Quilted & Perforated Leather
Middle Row Seats in Quilted & Perforated Leather
Rear Folding Seats in Quilted & Perforated Leather
Roof Grab Handles with Harris Tweed Covers
Passenger Dashboard Top & Grab Handle in Harris Tweed
Centre Glovebox in Quilted & Perforated Leather
Instrument Bin
land-rover defender 2200cc tdci xs 110 chelsea wide track black 6-speed abs alloy-wheels air-con heated-seats leather manual power-steering sat-nav traction-control 2015 diesel 4wd british
