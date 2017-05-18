loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover: Land Rover Defender 110 5 Door Station Wagon LHD

£26,500 26500.00GBP


United Kingdom

£26,500
*** Please note, this Vehicle is for Export outside the EU Only *** 2011 model year Land Rover Defender 110, 5 door station wagon, left hand drive (LHD), fitted 2.4 litre Puma 122hp turbo diesel engine, 6 speed gearbox with high + low transfer box with centre diff lock. Specification as follows : Military Green exterior colour, air conditioning, black wheel arches, factory fitted snorkel, 2 front seats, 3 rear seats, centre cubby box, heated front windscreen, black rubber flooring and transmission tunnel, rear swing away door mounted spare wheel, headlight guards, 4 x mud flaps, rear step, passenger map reading light, ventilated disc brakes, front + rear anti-roll bars, wind up windows, seat covers, leather steering wheel, rear fog light, Michelin XZL tyres KPH speedo, *** Please note, this Vehicle is for Export outside the EU Only *** ** Please note these are not M.O.D owned assets ** Our Ref No : W5696

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    10008
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    486 mi
