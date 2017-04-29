UNDER DEPOSIT: Land Rover Defender 110 5 Door Station Wagon LHD

£26,500 26500.00GBP
United Kingdom
UNDER DEPOSIT *** Please note, this Vehicle is for Export outside the EU Only *** 2011 model year Land Rover Defender 110, 5 door station wagon, left hand drive (LHD), fitted 2.4 litre Puma 122hp turbo diesel engine, 6 speed gearbox with high + low transfer box with centre diff lock. Specification as follows : Military Green exterior colour, air conditioning, black wheel arches, factory fitted snorkel, 2 front seats, 3 rear seats, centre cubby box, heated front windscreen, black rubber flooring and transmission tunnel, rear swing away door mounted spare wheel, headlight guards, 4 x mud flaps, rear step, passenger map reading light, ventilated disc brakes, front + rear anti-roll bars, wind up windows, seat covers, leather steering wheel, rear fog light, Michelin XZL tyres KPH speedo, Price - 26,500 *** Please note, this Vehicle is for Export outside the EU Only *** ** Please note these are not M.O.D owned assets ** Our Ref No : W5696
unusual less-than deposit land-rover defender 110 5-door station-wagon left-hand-drive green 6-speed air-con diesel heated-windscreen leather snorkel 2017 estate 4wd british
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Do you sometimes guess how close your...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...
His road tests, which aired in Cleveland d...