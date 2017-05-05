UNDER DEPOSIT: Land Rover Defender 110 Hard Top RHD

£8,750 8750.00GBP
United Kingdom
UNDER DEPOSIT Increasingly rare right hand drive Land Rover 110, hard top, direct from UK Ministry of Defence, in good condition. Featuring: 2500cc NAD engine R380 5 speed gear box Transfer box with Hi Lo ratio & centre diff lock Good chassis & bulkhead 12 Volt electrics Soft Type steering wheel Standard Vinyl seats Full size spare wheel Wolf style wheels NATO hitch There are no known faults with the vehicle and it is in good condition throughout. It runs & drives well in all gears. Mileage cannot be verified due to possible speedo replacement Viewing is highly recommended prior to purchase and to arrange an appointment to view, please contact our sales team on 01476 861361. Our Ref No : LC3614
unusual less-than deposit land-rover defender 110 hardtop rhd 5-speed 2017 4wd british
