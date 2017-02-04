loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 130

Heathfield £14,800 14800.00GBP

Meadowside
Heathfield, TN21 8PY, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£14,800
Head Restraints, Tow Pack, CD Player, 6 - Speed, Full size spare wheel, Hazzard Beacon, LEZ Compliant, UK Specification, UK Supplied, 4x4 Defender 130 2.4 TDci 6 speed Dropside Tipper, 51480miles, 3500kg gvw, approx. 1200kg payload, New locally made very high quality 2.7m cube body, Towpack, Beacons, New mot and fresh service, 12months/12000mls warranty

  • Ad ID
    8222
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 130
  • Mileage
    51480 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2402
Land Rover Defender 130 for sale

