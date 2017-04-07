Land Rover Defender 130

£9,750 9750.00GBP
Surrey
130 double cab tipper in good condition (apart from rear doors). Two front seats and rear storage boxes. 3.5 cu metres tipping chip box.
Central locking. Heated seats. Electric front windows. Heated front windscreen. Webasto cab heater. 800W inverter. Husky electric winch. PTO powered hydraulics to rear. Tow bar.
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Following the success of the Vivaro S...
The Velar we know and love had a hose...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...
The Rétromobile Salon in February this yea...
The Velar we know and love had a hose-out ...