Land Rover Defender 130

£9,750 9750.00GBP

Surrey

£9,750
130 double cab tipper in good condition (apart from rear doors). Two front seats and rear storage boxes. 3.5 cu metres tipping chip box.

Central locking. Heated seats. Electric front windows. Heated front windscreen. Webasto cab heater. 800W inverter. Husky electric winch. PTO powered hydraulics to rear. Tow bar.

  • Ad ID
    9318
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 130
  • Colour
    White
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2003
  • Mileage
    177700 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Dec 2003
  • MOT expiry
    Oct 2017
  • Doors
    4
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
