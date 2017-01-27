Land Rover Defender 2.2 130 DEFENDER 130 HCPU TD D/C

car description

Stunning condition Defender 130 high capacity double cab pick up in Scotia grey metallic with black cloth heated seats, air conditioning, electric windows, central locking, traction control button, abs control, tow pack, side steps to all four doors, heated front screen, rear canopy, radio c/d with blue tooth hands free phone system, heavy duty suspension, full service history both sets of keys and the remainder of the manufacturers warranty. PRICE IS £32950 PLUS VAT OF £6590 TOTAL £39540.00 Classic Marques have been in Harrogate for over 20 years supplying quality handpicked cars, expertly sourced through our buying department, who have over 100 years experience between them. We do not generate automatic car valuations or finance quotes which you may receive from third party advertising companies imposed on you whilst viewing our cars. Above or below market values automatically produced by these sites do not reflect specifications and condition and will substantially affect prices quoted from these automated sites. We will only discuss part exchange prices and finance once we have spoken to you and have all the facts required to professionally value your car. We are open seven day