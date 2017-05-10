loading Loading please wait....
1991 Land Rover Defender 90, 200 Tdi Van, Only 84k Miles Completely Standard

£8,750 8750.00GBP


United Kingdom

car description

We have for sale a Land Rover Defender 90, 200 Tdi 1991 Two Owners from New Low Mileage only 84000 This is in Excellent Condition for a 1991 model, Rostyle Wheels, Has Dog Guard and Cubby Box Fitted, Alpine Roof Lights and Sunroof, Front and Rear Rubber Matting, Original Paint/Bodywork in Excellent Order. Drives Very Well, Good Solid Example Sale Price Includes a Full service, A Mot and John Craddock Ltd.s Warranty, Any Trial Welcome During Business Hours Only.

Accessories

1991 land-rover defender 90 200 tdi van 84000 mile completely standard sunroof warranty 2013 diesel 4wd british

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9877
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    84000 mi
