1991 Land Rover Defender 90, 200 Tdi Van, Only 84k Miles Completely Standard

£8,750 8750.00GBP
United Kingdom
We have for sale a Land Rover Defender 90, 200 Tdi 1991 Two Owners from New Low Mileage only 84000 This is in Excellent Condition for a 1991 model, Rostyle Wheels, Has Dog Guard and Cubby Box Fitted, Alpine Roof Lights and Sunroof, Front and Rear Rubber Matting, Original Paint/Bodywork in Excellent Order. Drives Very Well, Good Solid Example Sale Price Includes a Full service, A Mot and John Craddock Ltd.s Warranty, Any Trial Welcome During Business Hours Only.
1991 land-rover defender 90 200 tdi van 84000 mile completely standard sunroof warranty 2013 diesel 4wd british
