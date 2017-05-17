loading Loading please wait....
1991 Land Rover Defender 90 Air portable stackable military truck

Leominster £7,000 - £10,000 7000.00GBP

Brightwells - Brightwells Classic Cars 17th May
Leominster, Herefordshire, HR6 0DE 17 May 2017

Easters Court
Leominster, HR6 0DE, Herefordshire
United Kingdom

£7,000 - £10,000
Has reserve price
car description

One of eight REME modified Ricardo Air Portable Defender 90 trucks; photo documentary history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9405
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Engine Size
    2.5

Auction information

  • Auction Date:
    17/05/2017
  • Lot number:
    -
