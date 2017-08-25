Needham POA 0GBP
Needham,
Alabama
United States
1994 Land Rover Defender 90 convertible, Beluga Black with grey, full safari cage, full soft top with zip out windows, full time 4 wheel drive with high-low range, 5 speed manual transmission, air conditioning, Freestyle alloy wheels, front brush guard with integrated winch, 2 rear side facing jump seats with seat belts, an authentic NAS D90 convertible originally imported in 1994 by Land Rover North America.
this Beluga Black D90 arrives August 26th.
left-hand-drive 1994 land-rover defender 90 convertible black 5-speed alloy-wheels air-con manual 4wd british
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...