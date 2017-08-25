loading Loading please wait....
1994 Land Rover Defender 90 convertible

Needham POA 0GBP

Needham, Alabama
United States

1994 Land Rover Defender 90 convertible, Beluga Black with grey, full safari cage, full soft top with zip out windows, full time 4 wheel drive with high-low range, 5 speed manual transmission, air conditioning, Freestyle alloy wheels, front brush guard with integrated winch, 2 rear side facing jump seats with seat belts, an authentic NAS D90 convertible originally imported in 1994 by Land Rover North America.
this Beluga Black D90 arrives August 26th.

left-hand-drive 1994 land-rover defender 90 convertible black 5-speed alloy-wheels air-con manual 4wd british

  • Ad ID
    15565
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Year
    1994
  • Mileage
    55000 mi
