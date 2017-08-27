loading Loading please wait....
1994 Land Rover Defender 90 convertible

Needham £45,370 45370.00GBP

Needham, Alabama
United States

£45,370
1994 Land Rover Defender 90 convertible, S/N SALDV2285RA935001, Beluga Black with grey, full safari cage, full updated Badger Coachworks Badger II soft top with zip-roll up windows, full time 4 wheel drive with high-low range, 5 speed manual transmission, air conditioning, Freestyle alloy wheels, HD front bumper and brush guard with integrated 9000lb Warn winch, 2 brush guard mount Hella lights, 2 rear side facing jump seats with seat belts, lockable Tuffy Box center cubby and rear storage box, this D90 personalized some years ago with a color change from Portofino Red to today’s Beluga Black, comfy non-original “Barcalounger” type front seats, 1994 D90 #321 an authentic NAS D90 convertible originally imported in 1994 by Land Rover North America.

left-hand-drive 1994 land-rover defender 90 convertible black 5-speed alloy-wheels air-con manual 4wd british

  • Ad ID
    15598
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Year
    1994
  • Mileage
    57200 mi
