1994 Land Rover Defender 90 convertible

Needham POA 0GBP

Needham, Alabama
United States

POA
1994 Land Rover Defender 90 convertible, S/N SALDV2283RA945249, AA Yellow with grey waterproof seat upholstery, full time 4 wheel drive with high-low range, 5 speed manual transmission, air conditioning, removable fast back top, Freestyle alloy wheels, front brush guard, side steps, rear lamp guards, regularly serviced at Rover specialist CitySide Garage, from the first year of USA D90 import by Land Rover North America.

left-hand-drive 1994 land-rover defender 90 convertible yellow 5-speed alloy-wheels air-con manual side-steps 4wd british

  • Ad ID
    8211
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Year
    1994
  • Mileage
    71950 mi
