Needham POA 0GBP
Needham,
Alabama
United States
1994 Land Rover Defender 90 convertible, S/N SALDV2283RA945249, AA Yellow with grey waterproof seat upholstery, full time 4 wheel drive with high-low range, 5 speed manual transmission, air conditioning, removable fast back top, Freestyle alloy wheels, front brush guard, side steps, rear lamp guards, regularly serviced at Rover specialist CitySide Garage, from the first year of USA D90 import by Land Rover North America.
left-hand-drive 1994 land-rover defender 90 convertible yellow 5-speed alloy-wheels air-con manual side-steps 4wd british
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
There are certain things in life that...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...
Land Rovers and sand go together like buck...