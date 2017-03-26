car description

1994 Land Rover Defender 90 convertible, S/N SALDV2282RA945405, Alpine White with grey waterproof seat upholstery, full safari cage, full soft top with zip-out windows, full time 4 wheel drive with high-low range, 5 speed manual transmission, Freestyle alloy wheels, no rear seating – can be set up with factory 2 passenger bench seat or 4 side facing D90 wagon seats, updated Kenwood stereo, original owner’s manuals and spare keys, delivered new July 11, 1995 via Prestige Land Rover of Paramus, new Jersey, one owner from new, the first year of D90 import by Land Rover North America.