1994 Land Rover Defender 90 fast back

Needham £36,920 36920.00GBP

Needham, Alabama
United States

£36,920
car description

1994 Land Rover Defender 90 convertible, S/N SALDV2283RA945249, AA Yellow with grey waterproof seat upholstery, full time 4 wheel drive with high-low range, 5 speed manual transmission, air conditioning, removable fast back top, Freestyle alloy wheels, front brush guard, side steps, rear lamp guards, 2 passenger back seat – can be used with rear window zipped out, regularly serviced at Rover specialist CitySide Garage, the first year of USA D90 import by Land Rover North America.

Accessories

left-hand-drive 1994 land-rover defender 90 fast back yellow 5-speed alloy-wheels air-con manual side-steps 4wd british

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9368
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Year
    1994
  • Mileage
    72100 mi
