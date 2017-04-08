Needham £36,920 36920.00GBP
Needham,
Alabama
United States
1994 Land Rover Defender 90 convertible, S/N SALDV2283RA945249, AA Yellow with grey waterproof seat upholstery, full time 4 wheel drive with high-low range, 5 speed manual transmission, air conditioning, removable fast back top, Freestyle alloy wheels, front brush guard, side steps, rear lamp guards, 2 passenger back seat – can be used with rear window zipped out, regularly serviced at Rover specialist CitySide Garage, the first year of USA D90 import by Land Rover North America.
left-hand-drive 1994 land-rover defender 90 fast back yellow 5-speed alloy-wheels air-con manual side-steps 4wd british
