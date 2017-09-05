Huntington station £58,175 58175.00GBP
Huntington station,
New York
United States
--Porsche Fashion Grey with Black interior with Black removable soft top, 72,000 miles from, Factory air conditioning, 5-speed manual, Cosmetically Restored, Mechanically serviced throughout. The aluminum-bodied Defender was introduced in 1994, during its run of three model years, fewer than 7,000 were brought into North America, it is powered by 3.9 liter V8 engine. This particular Defender 90 has been a long term California car and was previously owned by a good friend of Autosport Designs. Being a Porsche collector, he decided to paint the Defender Porsche Fashion Grey when recently restored. The Defender was entrusted to Los Angeles based Land Rover specialists, British Car Service, Inc. A complete and thorough cosmetic restoration was completed less than a year ago. At this time, all mechanicals were serviced throughout, suspension and braking systems serviced-renewed to create what is one of the finest Defender 90’s we have seen over the years. All work has been documented, receipts available. The quality and condition of this Defender 90 is superb in every way. Ready for immediate use and open top fun.
left-hand-drive 1994 land-rover defender 90 grey 5-speed air-con manual restored v8 4wd british
