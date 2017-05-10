1995 Land Rover Defender 90 300 Tdi Truck Cab With Only 65k Miles

car description

We have for sale a 1995 Land Rover Defender 90, 300 Tdi Truck cab Roof with Ifor Williams Top, Three Owners from New, With Very Low Mileage only 64000. This is in Excellent condition for a 1995 model Chassis and Bulkhead Excellent Never Been Welded or Repaired. Body Panels Straight with Original Paintwork. Drives Very Well, Good Solid Original Example, Comes with Full service, Mot and John Craddock Ltd.s Warranty, Any Trial Welcome During Business Hours Only