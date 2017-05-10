loading Loading please wait....
» » »

1995 Land Rover Defender 90 300 Tdi Truck Cab With Only 65k Miles

Get an Insurance Quote

£8,995 8995.00GBP


United Kingdom

£8,995
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

We have for sale a 1995 Land Rover Defender 90, 300 Tdi Truck cab Roof with Ifor Williams Top, Three Owners from New, With Very Low Mileage only 64000. This is in Excellent condition for a 1995 model Chassis and Bulkhead Excellent Never Been Welded or Repaired. Body Panels Straight with Original Paintwork. Drives Very Well, Good Solid Original Example, Comes with Full service, Mot and John Craddock Ltd.s Warranty, Any Trial Welcome During Business Hours Only

Accessories

1995 land-rover defender 90 300 tdi truck cab 65000 mile warranty 2013 diesel 4wd british

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9884
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    64000 mi
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on