1995 Land Rover Defender 90 convertible

Needham POA 0GBP

Needham, Alabama
United States

POA
1995 Land Rover Defender 90 convertible, S/N SALDV2284SA966309, Coniston Green with grey waterproof seat upholstery, full safari cage, full Badger Coachworks “Badger II” with zip-roll up windows, full time 4 wheel drive with high-low range, 5 speed manual transmission, air conditioning, Freestyle alloy wheels, 2 passenger rear bench seat with 3 point seat belts, front brush guard with lamp guards, side steps, rear lamp guards, original owner’s manuals and spare keys, an authentic 1995 NAS D90 as imported by Land Rover North America.
this exceptional Coniston Green D90 arrives February 25th.

left-hand-drive 1995 land-rover defender 90 convertible green 5-speed alloy-wheels air-con manual side-steps 4wd british

  • Ad ID
    8598
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Year
    1995
  • Mileage
    14300 mi
